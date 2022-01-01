Paris Hilton had to cancel President Biden dinner to attend Britney Spears' wedding

Paris Hilton has confirmed she "had to cancel" on DJing for U.S. President Joe Biden because his event clashed with Britney Spears' wedding.

The Toxic singer exchanged vows with Sam Asghari on 9 June at her home in Thousand Oaks, California in front of celebrity guests including Paris, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Shortly after the wedding, Paris revealed on her This Is Paris podcast that she had been invited to DJ at Biden's Summit of Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles - but it fell on the same night as Britney's wedding so she turned it down.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the reality star revealed that Biden's team offered to fly her to both events via helicopter but it didn't feel like a good idea.

"I was asked by President Biden and their team to go DJ that summit dinner with all the leaders of the world, but it was the same night as Britney's wedding," Paris told guest host Chelsea Handler. "And I'm like, 'No, I'm not going to miss that.' They're like, 'We'll send a helicopter and you can fly back and forth' and I'm like, 'I'm not going to be the one landing in and out of Britney's wedding in a helicopter.' So I had to cancel on the president, sorry."

The socialite told Chelsea that Britney's wedding was "literally one of the most iconic nights of my life" and confessed that she became emotional watching her longtime friend tie the knot with Sam.

"Seeing her walk down the aisle, this angel, who's just had a horrible time these past 13 years to finally have her freedom and to be able to do what she wants and have that happy fairytale ending was just beautiful," she explained.

Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November.