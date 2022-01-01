Busy Philipps arrested at pro-choice protest outside U.S. Supreme Court

Busy Philipps was arrested in Washington D.C. on Thursday for her participation in a pro-choice rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court.



The Dawson's Creek actress posted photos on Instagram showing her sat in the middle of the road with a group of protestors campaigning against the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, which means U.S. states can make abortion illegal.



Wearing a T-shirt which read, "I will aid and abet abortion", Busy was pictured being escorted away from the group by a police officer.



In a lengthy Instagram message, Busy explained that their act of "peaceful civil disobedience" was designed to let lawmakers know that "we will not back down" until all Americans are treated equally.



"I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," she wrote.



"This is the fight of a lifetime, y'all. It's not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will... ENOUGH OF BEING BULLIED BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU OR ME. WE HAVE TO ALL SHOW THE F**K UP. I DON'T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS BUT WE NEED TO SHOW THE F**K UP NOW."



Before her arrest, the 43-year-old shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her singing, "We want justice. We want justice. We want it now" with the group as they walked to the courthouse.



Afterwards, she told her followers she had been "released" and was running to catch the train.



Busy previously attended a rally protesting the Roe v. Wade overturn in New York last Friday - the day the decision was made.