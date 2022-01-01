Taron Egerton in talks to take on Wolverine role

Taron Egerton is in talks to take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman.

The 32-year-old actor revealed he has already held talks with Marvel President Kevin Feige about taking on the iconic character but admitted to some nerves.

He told The New York Times: "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it. It's early days. But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."

Taron previously co-starred alongside Jackman in 2016’s 'Eddie The Eagle'.

And Hugh has already given his blessing for someone to take over the role from him, after bowing out following 2017's 'Logan'.

He said: "I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party—not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to."

Back in February, Taron admitted he was interested in the role of Wolverine but said he had not been approached by Marvel.

He said: "There's no truth in it at all. There's no truth in it. It would, be, obviously, really exciting, but I don't know.

“It would be exciting to play a role where you play to by such a huge audience. Those movies are the most watched movies in the world. It's a great thrill and it's a great part. But there's no truth in it. Very flattering, though.”