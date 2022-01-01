Emilia Clarke calls Broadway debut a 'catastrophic failure'

Emilia Clarke has admitted her 2013 Broadway debut in Breakfast at Tiffany's was a "catastrophic failure".

The Game of Thrones actress' performance as Holly Golightly in the stage adaptation of Truman Capote's novel was not well-received by critics, with some writing that the role was miscast.

Reflecting on the reception to her debut, dubbing it a "catastrophic failure", the 35-year-old admitted she wasn't ready for the job.

"It was just not ready. Was I ready? No, I was definitely not ready. I was a baby. I was so young and so inexperienced," she explained to BBC News.

The British star recently made her debut on London's West End with a new revival of Chekhov's classic play The Seagull. The production was originally due to open in March 2020 but closed after just four previews due to the pandemic. It reopened earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of her run, Emilia confessed she was "petrified" because the West End appearance was "something I've wanted for so long".

"It's 10 times more frightening because there'll be people wanting to go and say, 'Well she can only act on camera, she clearly can't act on stage,' which is obviously the biggest fear," she said.

However, the Last Christmas star is also thrilled to be on the stage, adding, "There is no higher art than theatre. I adore it. I absolutely love it. I feel happiest, safest, most at home."

The Seagull runs until 10 September at the Harold Pinter Theatre.