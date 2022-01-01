Lindsay Lohan ties the knot with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is married to financier Bader Shammas.

The Freaky Friday actress seemingly revealed she had secretly tied the knot with her partner when she called him her "husband" on Instagram alongside a selfie of the couple on Friday.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote in the caption. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything... every woman should feel like this everyday."

A representative for the Mean Girls star subsequently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the actress was married. No details about the ceremony, including the date or location, have been disclosed.

Lindsay, who turned 36 on Saturday, announced her engagement to Bader in November 2021.

In an interview with Extra in February, Lindsay said she would be more of a "low-key" bride than a bridezilla.

"I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that," she said. "I'm looking at destinations... I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time."