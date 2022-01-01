Elliot Page shows off new passport photo

Elliot Page has proudly unveiled his new passport photo, telling fans how happy he is with the snap.

The actor came out as transgender in December 2020, changing his name to Elliot. He even saw his The Umbrella Academy character follow a similar story arc, transitioning from Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor for the third season of the show.

After recently revealing he'd signed up for a dating app for the first time, Elliot, who was previously married to dancer/choreographer Emma Portner, has also let fans know he's had his passport updated.

Uploading a headshot to Instagram featuring the actor in a dark top and chain necklace with his short hair styled across his forehead, the Canadian star wrote: "Never thought I would love a passport photo."

The image was met with an abundance of praise, with over a million likes plus thousands of supportive messages and complimentary comments.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Elliot said his life has greatly improved since his transition.

"I think of the times in my life where I was the most uncomfortable. Where I was the most unwell, those were the times where I was the most angry. And I was the most unkind to myself or self-righteous or all of those things. It's improved my life drastically," the 35-year-old smiled.