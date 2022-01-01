Julia Roberts 'can't stop smiling' on 20th wedding anniversary to Danny Moder

Julia Roberts has shared a throwback snap to mark 20 years of marriage to Danny Moder.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Monday to post a cute photo of her kissing the cameraman.

"TWENTY. #can'tstopsmiling #can'tstopkissing," she wrote in the caption.

The star's niece Emma Roberts and director Sam Taylor-Johnson were among the celebrities to like the post, while Rita Wilson commented, "Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!"

Julia and Danny wed on 4 July 2002 at her ranch in New Mexico.

The couple is parents to 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 15-year-old son Henry.

Back in 2018, Julia opened up about how she experienced a "seismic shift" in her personal life when she met Danny on the set of her 2000 film The Mexican.

"I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view than anybody," she said during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for the Goop podcast. "Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."