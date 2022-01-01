Rachel Brosnahan 'sick to my stomach' by news of shooting in hometown

Rachel Brosnahan is devastated following a shooting in her hometown of Highland Park, Chicago.

Police officials reported on Monday that they were still searching for a gunman who fired several shots during an Independence Day parade in the city. Six people were killed and dozens were injured.

Reacting to the tragic news, Rachel took to Twitter to share her sadness.

"I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wrote. "I'm sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words."

In addition, singer Richard Marx noted that he was "heartbroken" to learn of the mass shooting in the city.

"I grew up in Highland Park. I'm actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I'm extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness," he posted.