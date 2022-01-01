Emma Corrin reflects on gender identity and sexuality

Emma Corrin doesn't view gender as something that is "fixed" forever.

The Crown actress, who came out as queer in July 2021 and uses they/them pronouns, has opened up about sexuality and gender identity in an interview for the August 2022 issue of Vogue.

"In my mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed," said Emma of their non-binary identity. "And I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me."

The star went on to note that they date both men and women and have often felt a need to justify their identity within the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I'm seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I'm very happy," the 26-year-old commented.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Emma noted that they don't mind if someone messes up their pronouns.

"I feel much more seen when I'm referred to as 'they,' but my closest friends, they will call me 'she,' and I don't mind, because I know they know me," they added.