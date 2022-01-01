Hayden Panettiere reveals struggles with alcoholism and postpartum depression

Hayden Panettiere has candidly discussed her battles with alcoholism and postpartum depression.

The actress has largely stepped away from the spotlight since the conclusion of her TV series Nashville in 2018.

In a new interview for Good Morning America, Hayden opened up about her struggles with drinking and depression following the birth of her daughter Kaya, whom she shares with ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko, in 2014.

“I didn’t have any negative feelings towards my child. I just knew I was deeply depressed,” she said, adding that she only found relief in “the bottom of a bottle”.

"I don’t like to ask for help either. I wanna be that strong, stoic woman. But, I mean, when you see a happy-go-lucky girl for years suddenly on the floor in a puddle of mess and alcohol, you gotta know something is wrong," the star continued.

Hayden sought professional treatment and is now sober.

“It’s an everyday battle. It really is. I’m grateful to say that I’m sober today,” the 32-year-old declared.

In a further conversation with People magazine, Hayden also claimed members of her management team began giving her “happy pills” to make her appear “peppy” during interviews when she was a teenager.

“I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction,” she added.