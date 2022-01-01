Barbie cast had sleepovers with ping pong games

The stars of the new 'Barbie' movie have been treated to cast sleepovers with games of ping pong.

Margot Robbie plays the beloved children's character in a new movie directed by Greta Gerwig opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken - and castmember Emma Mackey has revealed there's been plenty of behind-the-scenes fun during filming.

The 'Sex Education' star told Empire magazine: "Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games with (castmates) Scott (Evans) and Ncuti (Gatwa)."

Emma added of the table tennis games: "I don’t play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the game."

The actress recently wrapped filming on a biopic of Emily Bronte and she admits the 'Barbie' movie was a nice change of theme following her dark portrayal of the author.

She added: "It’s great to do comedy, because Emily was a sad, dark drama. Barbie is light and funny and silly and American and pink."

She was also thrilled to be working with 'Lady Bird' director Greta, gushing: "She’s everything I could have dreamed of. She’s so invested and precise, and so childishly delighted by what she’s doing. Scorsese said, ‘Never lose the amateur in you.’ I see Greta behind her monitor laughing, and she’ll reference something very niche and it will make total sense in that moment. Her mind is fizzing all the time. I love being around those kinds of people."

The film's star Margot previously opened up about the movie role in an interview with Vogue magazine, insisting the project is not what most people expect it to be. She explained: "It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t'."