George Clooney's infamous Batman suit up for auction

George Clooney’s iconic Batman nipple suit is up for auction.

The late director Joel Schumacher faced controversy following the release of 1997’s Batman & Robin due to the inclusion of nipples on the Caped Crusader’s costume.

Now, film fans have the opportunity to get their hands on the infamous piece of cinema history via an auction held by Heritage Auctions.

The original costume, complete with a full-length superhero cape, muscle tunic with the signature icon on the chest, muscled tights, gloves, and knee-high character boots, is now up for grabs, with the opening bid starting at $40,000 (£33,000).

“This is easily the most famous – and infamous – Batman costume ever designed, as evidenced by the fact that all these years later, it continues to make headlines every time Tim Burton and George Clooney get asked about it,” Heritage Auctions’ Joe Maddalena said in a statement. “But to his credit, Joel Schumacher never apologised for the ‘Bat-nipples.’ In fact, he once told Vice, ‘I’m still glad we did it.’ And I am just as glad we have the chance now to offer this piece of cinema history to someone who can appreciate the costume as much as Schumacher clearly did.”

The auction is set to run until 23 July.