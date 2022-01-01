Geena Davis and Kyle MacLachlan join Pussy Island cast

Geena Davis, Christian Slater and Kyle MacLachlan have joined the cast of 'Pussy Island'.

Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Liz Caribel Sierra, Levon Hawke, Trew Mullen, Saul Williams and Cris Costa have also landed roles in the movie that will mark Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut.

The stars join an ensemble cast that includes Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie and Simon Rex.

The film centres on Frida, a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). She skillfully moves her way into King's inner circle and gets an invite to an intimate gathering on his private island.

Despite the epic setting and ever-flowing champagne, Frida senses that there is more to King's island than meets the eye. She can't quite put her finger on it, but it fills her with a sense of terror.

Zoe has penned the script with E.T. Feigenbaum and is also producing the movie with Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons and Tatum's Free Association banner.

The 33-year-old actress explained that there were several meanings behind the title of the film, which is currently in production in Mexico.

Kravitz said: "The title means a lot of things. I started writing this story in 2017. As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I've experienced some pretty wild behaviour from the opposite sex.

"The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim not to be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths from past behaviour.

"It's a nod to that, but it's also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it."