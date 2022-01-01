Armie Hammer isn't working as hotel concierge despite viral tweet

Armie Hammer isn't working as a hotel concierge in the Cayman Islands.

Earlier this week, a tweet from @muna_mire featuring an image of a flyer with the actor's face on it and the text, "I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation," began to circulate online.

In the accompanying caption, the user wrote, "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge."

The tweets have since been deleted, and in a statement to Variety, Armie's lawyer Andrew Brettler confirmed the flyer was fake and had been created by a Morritt's hotel employee as a prank.

Armie has maintained a low profile since claims of sexual and emotional abuse were made against him last year, with him becoming the subject of a sexual assault investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department in March 2021. He has denied all allegations.

In the wake of the claims, Armie abandoned several film projects and was last seen in Death on the Nile.

He reportedly lives in a hotel in the Cayman Islands, where his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children are also based.