Hayden Panettiere's daughter moved to Ukraine to live with father in 2018

Hayden Panettiere's daughter moved to Ukraine to live with Wladimir Klitschko back in 2018.

In an interview with People magazine, the Nashville actress revealed that she made the difficult decision to send Kaya, who was born in 2014, to live with her former boxer father and other relatives amid her battle with alcoholism and postpartum depression several years ago.

Following treatment, Hayden is now sober.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," she recalled to the outlet. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was O.K., take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go."

Hayden went on to note that Kaya is safe and not currently in Ukraine as a result of the invasion of Russian forces in the nation earlier this year.

"She has a beautiful life," the 32-year-old continued. "I was just with her. She's just an amazing child. She's smart and she's funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me."

The star launched a relief fund called Hoplon International to help workers on the ground in Ukraine in March.