Doja Cat blasts Noah Schnapp for sharing private direct messages

Doja Cat has slammed Noah Schnapp for sharing private direct messages online.



In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, the Stranger Things star told fans that the musician had expressed interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn.



Noah shared the social media exchange in his video, which read from Doja, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up).



"wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?"



After Noah encouraged Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, to "slide into" 29-year-old Joseph's direct messages, he shared the actor's Instagram account with the artist.



After the post hit headlines, 26-year-old Doja went live on Instagram to criticise the 17-year-old for his actions.



"The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That's like borderline snake s**t, that's like weasel s**t," she said, according to Just Jared. "And I'm not saying that that encapsulates his entire personality - like I don't imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn't see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing."



However, Doja later altered her message, noting that she will try to forgive Noah as he is so young.



"I think that, to be fair, let's try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don't even know how old he is, but he can't be over - like there's no way he's over 21. But when you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I'm like trying to be super fair," she added.



Noah has not yet responded to the controversy.