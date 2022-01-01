Kylie Jenner slams intrusive delivery driver

Kylie Jenner has slammed a TikToker who accused her of underpaying for a food delivery.

Pablo Tamayo, who has more than 400,000 followers on the app, posted a video this week saying he delivered an order to Kylie while working for Instacart. He claimed he picked up a $12 (£10) pack of pepperoni from the grocery store Erewhon in West Hollywood and drove it to her home nearby.

"This b**ch could have paid me more," Pablo, 20, said. "It's under the name of Ashton, so I'm guessing it's for her assistant or something."

He claimed he was instructed not to leave the delivery outside but "that I have to call and I have to go through the gate" and recognised the home.

"I just went in Kylie's house," he said, noting that he was greeted by a man who walked him past the gate and "through this little pathway with like a river beneath it".

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video of herself making a salami and pepperoni sandwich on Thursday for Travis Scott, the father of four-year-old Stormi and five-month-old son and slammed the driver's intrusion.

"No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry," Kylie said in since-deleted messages captured by E! News. "I did not order this myself! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry (sic)??"

She also addressed fans who simply wanted to know more about the sandwich she was eating, writing, "Recipe coming soon lol."