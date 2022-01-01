Seth MacFarlane confirms Ted prequel series will 'stick pretty close to first movie'

Seth MacFarlane has confirmed the upcoming Ted prequel series will have a similar tone to the 2012 movie.

Speaking to Collider, the Ted creator revealed that production on his upcoming project is "going great", and he is enjoying dreaming up scenes for the titular CGI teddy bear - known for his swearing habit - again.

MacFarlane explained that the show is "a prequel that takes place in 1993" and that it "embraces that era, embraces the '90s, and tracks what is essentially Ted's adolescence".

In addition to the prequel taking place in Boston, the star also insisted that the show references the tone of the popular first movie, which starred Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Joel McHale, and Giovanni Ribisi.

"Tonally we're sticking pretty close to the first movie. I think people who've enjoyed the first movie and enjoyed that tone are going to be pretty happy with what we're doing here," he shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, MacFarlane opened up about the challenges of the Ted series production.

"It's unprecedented to do a television series where your main character is fully generated CGI," the director continued. "I think for movies, we're so used to it, but you don't think about the fact that this hasn't really been done to this extent for television. So that's new."

A release date for the Peacock series has not yet been announced.