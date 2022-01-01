Olivia Munn experiencing sleep deprivation due to baby boy's first sickness

Olivia Munn hasn't slept in nearly a week due to her baby son's first bout of sickness.

Actress Olivia and partner John Mulaney welcomed their son Malcolm in November, and over the past few months, she has been sharing sweet snaps of the tot with her Instagram followers.

But on Sunday, she told fans that the baby has been ill, although now he was thankfully through it.

Uploading a picture to her Instagram Stories of her son resting on her shoulder wrapped in a blanket, she wrote, "Got through our first sickness."

And showing she hasn't lost her sense of humour, the actress added, "Haven't properly slept since last Wednesday but there's nowhere else I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop."

Earlier this year, Olivia candidly told fans how she was honestly feeling in the months following her son's arrival.

"Postpartum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," Olivia captioned a mirror selfie in March. "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."