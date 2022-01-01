Sofía Vergara marks 50th birthday with family celebration

Sofía Vergara was showered with flowers and gifts during her 50th birthday celebration over the weekend.

To mark turning the milestone age on Sunday, the Modern Family actress enjoyed a series of events, starting with a poolside lunch in which she was treated to two birthday cakes, a birthday picnic with her family, including her husband Joe Manganiello, and a glamorous dinner attended by all of her nearest and dearest friends.

"Feliz cumpleaños (happy birthday) to me! #50 #officiallyold," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing a huge display of flowers delivered on her special day.

In addition, actor Joe shared a special tribute to his wife on his own account.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much," he gushed.

While Sofía's 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, joked that his mum was turning "40+10".

"Happy 40 + 10! I love you lots, ma, may the next 40+10 make you even better," he posted.