Beanie Feldstein leaving Broadway revival of Funny Girl early due to 'change in direction'

Beanie Feldstein is bowing out of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl earlier than expected as the show is going in a "different direction".

The Booksmart actress made her debut as Fanny Brice in the stage musical in April and was originally expected to remain in the role until September.

However, in a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday night, Beanie revealed that she would be leaving the show on 31 July as the production is moving in a "different direction".

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," she wrote. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.

"I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson (Theatre) for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

The Lady Bird star received mixed reviews when the production opened, with critics unfavourably comparing her to Barbra Streisand, the original Fanny Brice. She was snubbed by the Tony Awards and the show only received one nomination in total. According to Variety, ticket sales have flagged in recent weeks.

Beanie's co-star Jane Lynch was due to leave with her in September and it has yet to be announced if she will leave on 31 July too.

Shortly after Beanie's statement, representatives for Funny Girl posted on Instagram that they will be making casting announcements on Monday.