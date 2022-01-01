Jane Campion worries that Netflix will be 'more picky' with films

Jane Campion fears that Netflix will become "more picky" with films in response to its loss of subscribers.



The 68-year-old director helmed the acclaimed Western 'The Power of the Dog' for the streaming service but is concerned that other filmmakers may not get an opportunity with the company after it lost over 200,000 subscribers and is looking at a change of approach with movies.



In an interview with BBC, Jane said: "I do think they're going to be more picky about other projects or, maybe, what's sad is not taking risks on people without names."



Despite the uncertainty, Campion is confident that Netflix would invest in her work because of her track record of making films.



She said: "I don't think it would be hard for me if I wanted to do something because I've established a relationship and they're incredibly loyal."



Jane dismissed claims that Netflix have offered her a budget of more than $30 million to make the film but did confess that she wouldn't have been able to get it to the screen without the support of the streaming giant.



The Oscar-winning filmmaker said: "They didn't offer me that much, that would have been nice.



"They offered something close-ish and no, the film couldn't have been made without them because we took it to the market and there were several different people interested. But we had budgeted the cost of it and the only people that were willing to go near that was Netflix."



'The Power of the Dog' was nominated for 12 awards at the Oscars although Jane's Best Director gong was the only prize it took home and the director had no problems missing out on Best Picture to 'CODA'.



Campion said: "With the Academy it seemed that 'CODA' really captured the hearts of people. It was an easier film to understand and, you know, that's the way it went and I'm happy for them."