Chris Pratt praises Bryce Dallas Howard for being 'by his side' during Jurassic World franchise

Chris Pratt has praised his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard for being "by (his) side" while making the trilogy over the past eight years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor made his debut as Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady alongside Bryce as Jurassic World park manager Claire Dearing in 2015's Jurassic World. Since then, they've teamed up twice more for 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion, which was released last month.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Chris gave a shout-out to his longtime co-star for sharing the Jurassic World journey with him.

"It's been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can't help but think about my partner through it all," he wrote alongside a recent and an older photo of them together. "You've been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn't have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It's been such an honor sharing this journey with you. @brycedhoward."

Responding in the comments, Bryce admitted she will miss making the dinosaur action movies with Chris following the conclusion of the trilogy.

"Big brother @prattprattpratt I just love you to bits," she wrote. "What a ride - my goodness - I'll miss our time together in the Jurassic sandbox so much but I feel forever grateful to have made a friend for life (heart emoji)."

Jurassic World Dominion, also starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, is still showing in cinemas.