Johnny Depp reaches settlement in City of Lies assault case

Johnny Depp has settled an assault lawsuit filed by a crew member on his 2018 film City of Lies.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was sued by Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks, a location manager, in 2018 for allegedly punching Brooks on the set of the crime drama in 2017.



The civil trial was due to begin in the case on 25 July in Los Angeles, however, a notice of settlement was sent to the judge on Monday. According to Variety, the lawsuit is expected to be dismissed once the settlement has been completed. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



In his lawsuit, Brooks claimed that Depp became furious after he told him they had to stop filming for the night as the production's permit to shoot at the Barclay Hotel in LA had expired. Brooks had managed to get two extensions on the permit as Depp wanted to continue filming but at 11pm, they had to call it a night.



Brooks allegedly asked the director Brad Furman to break the news to Depp but Furman told him to deliver the message so Brooks allegedly asked a police officer to help him do so.



Brooks claimed in the lawsuit that Depp responded to the news by punching him twice in the lower rib cage and shouting, "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!" He allegedly smelled alcohol on the 59-year-old's breath.



In the assault case, Depp was represented by his attorney Camille Vasquez, who became popular during his six-week televised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In June, a jury found Heard liable of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and awarded him $10.4 million (£8.6 million) in damages.



The jury also ruled that Depp defamed Heard on one of three counts relating to comments made by his former attorney and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million). She is currently fighting the verdict.