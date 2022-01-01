50 Cent to star in Skill House

50 Cent has signed up to star in the horror film 'Skill House'.

The 47-year-old rapper – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – will also produce the movie from Ryan Kavanaugh's Proxima Media under his G-Unit Film and Television banner.

50 Cent joins an ensemble that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall and UFC legend Paige VanZant.

Other new additions to the cast include Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore.

The film has been helmed by writer-director Josh Stolberg and examines social media and influence culture and what those new to the world are willing to do to get famous.

It is currently in production in Los Angeles at the TikTok "collab house" known as Sway House. The movie is slated for release early next year.

Kavanaugh said: "This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms.

"From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it's 50 Cent.

"I'm honoured to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career."

50 Cent is also set to star in 'The Expendables 4' alongside Megan Fox and action legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren – with the latter suggesting it will be the franchises biggest film yet as it has "new blood".

Dolph said: "You know, Megan Fox is in it, 50 Cent is in it. Him and I actually have a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia.

"There's some new blood, and I think a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see."