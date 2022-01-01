Johnny Depp asks judge to deny Amber Heard's 'frivolous' request for mistrial

Johnny Depp has asked a judge to throw out Amber Heard's "frivolous" request for a mistrial over their recent defamation case.



Before a court in Fairfax, Virginia last month, a jury found the Aquaman actress liable for defaming her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and he was awarded more than $10 million (£8 million) in damages. The jury also found the Edward Scissorhands actor liable for defaming Heard with one statement made by his former lawyer and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million).



Following the result, Heard's lawyers declared their intention to appeal and filed a 43-page motion on the grounds that the verdict was not supported by evidence.



"While Ms. Heard slings an exceptional amount of mud at the wall in the hope that something might stick, the jury's verdict on damages was perfectly reasonable and supported by the evidence and testimony in this case," Depp's lawyers responded in a memo filed on Monday, reports CNN.



In addition, Depp's team rejected Heard's allegation that "newly discovered facts and information" about one juror meant a mistrial could be declared.



"Mr. Depp respectfully requests that this Court deny Ms. Heard's frivolous motion in its entirety and reject her outlandish requests to set aside the jury verdict, dismiss the complaint, or, in the alternative, order a new trial and investigate Juror 15," they added.



Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2016.