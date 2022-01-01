Bradley Cooper dating Huma Abedin

Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating political staffer Huma Abedin.



According to Page Six, the A Star Is Born actor has been seeing Abedin for the "past few months".



"Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, (and) they've been keeping it really quiet," a source claimed.



An insider also reported U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour introduced the pair and that they "secretly" attended the 2022 Met Gala in May together.



"Anna definitely played matchmaker. She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma," they commented.



Representatives for Cooper and Abedin have not yet responded to the report.



The Hollywood star shares five-year-old daughter Lea with ex-partner Irina Shayk.



Meanwhile, Abedin was previously wed to U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner, though they split after sexting allegations were made against him. The former couple co-parents 10-year-old son Jordan.