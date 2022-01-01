Taika Waititi deleted Thor: Love and Thunder scenes as they weren't up to standard

Taika Waititi deleted plenty of scenes from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as they "aren't good enough".



The 46-year-old director left appearances from Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage on the cutting room floor and says they were simply not up to standard.



Taika told Insider: "I wrote the thing so when you cut anything it's a little bit of a challenge to yourself because you're like, 'Am I not that good? Should I have seen this coming?' But every film I've done I've probably cut the same amount out.



"When you go into the edit you just never know. A scene on its own could be the most funniest thing or intriguing thing, but sometimes those things if you keep them in will just make the movie screech to a halt. So you have to what's best for the film."



The filmmaker explained that the actors would understand why their scenes had been given the chop.



Taika said: "And if you ask any of those actors who were cut out – Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage – they all understand how it works.



"They have been in the game long enough. But that's just the way I look at things."



Waititi refused to reveal anything about the deleted scenes and insisted that he would not be making them available to watch.



The 'Jojo Rabbit' director said: "I'm not going to give you a moment because this is my of telling you, like, people say, 'I can't wait for the deleted scenes with those actors.'



"I don't want people to see the deleted scenes because they're deleted for a reason: They aren't good enough. The scenes were not in the movie and that's it."