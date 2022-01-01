Ioan Gruffudd asks for joint custody of his daughters with ex Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for joint custody of the daughters he shares with his ex Alice Evans amid their messy split.

The actors, who share daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, announced their separation in January 2021, after more than 13 years of marriage.

Since Alice shared the news of their split via a public Twitter post, she has regularly updated her followers and the press about what's been happening in the messy break-up through social media posts.

However, the latest in their split saga comes from court filings, with Ioan, 48, lodging a custody request in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

In the request, he claimed that 50-year-old Alice has been trying to cut communication between him and their children.

He also stated his wish for their children to attend in-person therapy and reunification therapy via Zoom with him pending court-ordered mediation about custody.

Elsewhere in the filing, Ioan, who is now dating 29-year-old actress Bianca Wallace, also alleged Alice had sometimes been verbally abusive to him during the course of their marriage, including in front of their children. He claimed that his ex "has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them".

Ioan also submitted a video as evidence of his claims.

"In a FaceTime I had with the girls on March 3, Ella said Alice falsely told her that I wanted Alice to commit suicide, and that Ella probably would not have a mummy anymore," he alleged. "Ella told me, 'Daddy, this is making me very sad,' and, 'If I don't agree with her, apparently I am a bad daughter'."

Alice shared a screengrab of the article about his custody filing on Instagram on Wednesday and called it a "witch-hunt" in the caption.

"He has refused to see them for over a year," she wrote. "I am sickened to the point of breaking down. Do you guys want to see some if (of) the horrible messages he has sent my beautiful Ella over the past year? This is sick. It's totally untrue and shame on you @mailonline for posting such c**p. Also shame on Ioan's legal and PR team for setting this up. You are disgusting."