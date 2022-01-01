Ana de Armas recalls 'horrible' attention surrounding relationship with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas has claimed the "horrible" media attention surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck led to her leaving Los Angeles.



The Knives Out actress and Good Will Hunting actor dated between early 2020 and January 2021, having met on the set of Deep Water.



When asked about the constant presence of the paparazzi during this time in an interview for the August 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, Ana admitted it wasn't an easy time for her.



"(It was) horrible...Yeah, which is good...That's one of the reasons why I left L.A. Going through it (myself) confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be.' It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."



Ana went on to claim Los Angeles is a "city that keeps you anxious".



She now lives in New York and is dating businessman Paul Boukadakis.



Meanwhile, Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021, with the pair getting engaged for the second time earlier this year.