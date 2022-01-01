Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby number two with cheating ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and her serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby together via surrogate.

Khloe has been showing off her lean figure on the beaches of Turks and Caicos as she holidays with big sister Kim Kardashian and their kids.

The 38-year-old TV star shares four-year-old daughter True with basketball player Tristan, 31, and her reps have now shared the happy news of baby number two with DailyMail.com.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," her representative said. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Sources say the former couple are not back together and "haven't spoken to one another since December outside of parenting matters".

Kim used a surrogate for her two youngest children - Chicago and Psalm - because it was medically unsafe for her to carry a baby after her first two pregnancies.

Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky romance since they began dating in 2016. They broke up in 2019 after he cheated with 24-year-old Jordyn Woods, who was then best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner. He also strayed the year before while Khloe was pregnant.

They've had numerous reconciliations since then, but publicly broke up for the final time in June last year.

Their baby was conceived before it was revealed Tristan was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, a son, who was born in early December.

The sports star is also father to five-year-old son Prince, from his relationship with Jordan Craig. He allegedly cheated with Khloe when he was dating Jordan.