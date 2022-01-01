Connie Nielsen joins Role Play cast

Connie Nielsen is to star in 'Role Play'.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress will appear alongside Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy in the Studiocanal thriller film.

According to Deadline, details about Nielsen's role are as yet under wraps.

The movie, which will be directed by Thomas Vincent, revolves around a married couple whose lives are transformed when secrets are revealed about each other's pasts.

Cuoco and Oyelowo will portray the married pair, and Nighy will take on the part of a mysterious stranger who enters their lives.

The film has been written by Seth Owen and Andrew Baldwin has also worked on the screenplay. Production is set to begin in Berlin next month.

Billy Bob Thornton was recently said to have been cast in the motion picture, but his role is not yet known.

Nielsen is best known for playing Hippolyta in DC movies 'Wonder Woman', 'Justice League', 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

She is also known for starring as Lucilla in 2000 epic movie 'Gladiator'.

Nielsen previously recalled how she was left in "utter shock" after witnessing what Sir Ridley Scott had created with the film, which went on to win the Best Picture Academy Award.

She said: "I think my favourite memory was probably arriving at the fort in Malta.

"(Ridley Scott) was coming to meet me in the middle of the square, which was the foot of the reproduction of the Colosseum.

"He was just chomping on his cigar, as usual, and sort of grinning, looking absolutely happy in the middle of probably a giant clusterf***, but you wouldn't even know it, and just showing what we were doing while I was obviously in total and utter shock at the gorgeousness of what he and his team had created."