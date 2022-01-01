Pete Davidson insists marriage is '100 per cent' in his future

Pete Davidson wants to get married one day.

The former Saturday Night Live star opened up about his plans to tie the knot during a recent interview with Kevin Hart for his Hart to Heart series.

Noting that he "100 per cent" wants to get married, Pete continued, "That's the way I hope it goes, you know?"

The comedian is currently dating Kim Kardashian. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Pete discussed his desire to be a father in the future, and his commitment to regular therapy sessions.

He started meeting with a therapist shortly after his firefighter father died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

"I've been in therapy since I was seven. At least twice a week, for 21 years. I go back and forth, sometimes I'm like, 'This is really great to be able to talk to someone,' and other times I'm like, 'What the f**k? I've got homies, they give me better advice,'" the 28-year-old laughed.