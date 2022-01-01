Taika Waititi wanted Russell Crowe to have British accent in Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe used a different accent in every take of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Gladiator actor portrays Greek god Zeus, king of the Olympians, in the new superhero movie, which also stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster.

Discussing the Greek accent Crowe uses in the feature as part of an interview for Insider, director Taika Waititi revealed that he wasn't originally convinced by the idea and actually wanted him to sound British.

"We actually talked at length about the accent. We wondered if someone did a Greek accent of a Greek god, is it going to be a farce? Will it be too silly? And Russell was very much wanting it to be Greek," the filmmaker shared. "But I wasn't sure, so we ended up doing two versions of every take with Russell. One in a Greek accent and then another in a British accent. Because I felt people would think Zeus would sound British like Laurence Olivier in (1981 epic) Clash of the Titans."

While Taika was thrilled with the final result, his indecision over Russell's accent led to a lot more work for the Oscar-winning actor.

"I realised in post (production) that it's actually more offensive to the Greeks to have Zeus sound like he's British. And test audiences loved the Greek accent. I'm really happy with it. But, yeah, he had to do every take once in the Greek accent and once with a British accent because I couldn't make up my mind. But Russell was right all along," he smiled.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in cinemas.