Karen Gillan to star in Late Bloomers

Karen Gillan is to star in the comedy 'Late Bloomers'.

The 34-year-old actress will feature with Margaret Sophie Stein, Jermaine Fowler, Kevin Nealon and Talia Balsam in the film that has been directed by Lisa Steen.

The movie has been written by Anna Greenfield and has recently wrapped production in Brooklyn, New York. It is loosely based on Greenfield's experience of living in the area when she was in her 20s.

The film centres on Louise (Gillan), an aimless millennial who drunkenly breaks her hip and ends up in physical therapy.

There, she makes friends with an elderly Polish woman (Stein) who speaks no English. The unlikely bond gives her the courage to face the pain of her mother's early-onset Alzheimer's.

Fowler will play Louise's landlord with Nealon and Balsam as her parents.

'Late Bloomers' will mark Steen's feature directorial debut and the movie will be produced by the We're Doin' Great and Park Pictures banners.

Steen and Greenfield have previously collaborated on the short films 'Sundowners' and 'Games for Girls'.

Karen is set to return as the intergalactic warrior Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and heaped praise on director James Gunn.

The former 'Doctor Who' star recalled how both she and co-star Pom Klementieff "cried and laughed" at Gunn's script.

Gillan said: "I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis.

"We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there were full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant.

"It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want."