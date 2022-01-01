Robert Downey Jr. paid for Armie Hammer to attend rehab

Robert Downey Jr. reportedly paid for Armie Hammer to be in rehab for almost six months last year.



The Call Me By Your Name actor fell from grace in early 2021 after he was accused of sexual assault, emotional abuse and having strange sexual fantasies by several women on social media. Hammer denied all the allegations and no charges were ever filed.



In an article published by Vanity Fair on Thursday, a source claimed that the Avengers star has supported Hammer throughout his crisis and even paid for him to spend almost six months at The Guest House rehab facility in Florida.



It was previously reported last year that Hammer had checked into a treatment centre for drug, alcohol and sex issues and his lawyer confirmed he had left the facility in December.



In addition, Hammer has reportedly been staying at one of Downey Jr.'s homes whenever he's in Los Angeles and the Iron Man star has allegedly been giving his fellow actor financial help until he gets back on his feet.



Downey Jr., who has yet to publicly respond to the report, suffered his own career setback in the late '90s when he was arrested on several occasions and spent time in prison for charges relating to his drug addiction. After a series of failed rehab attempts, Downey Jr. finally got sober in 2003 and fellow actor Mel Gibson helped facilitate his comeback.



Hammer was dropped from several projects and his agency following the controversy last year. Ever since, he has been keeping a low profile in the Cayman Islands, where he grew up.



He hit headlines recently when it was reported he was earning money by selling timeshares at Morritt's Resort on Grand Cayman.



Regarding the reports about his new job, Hammer's attorney told Vanity Fair, "I can't confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn't addressed it. I just think it's s**tty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.'"



The 35-year-old was reportedly so inundated by the press at the resort following the reports that he flew back to Los Angeles with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children last Friday to escape the spotlight.



Hammer and Chambers announced their separation in 2020 and she has reportedly been supporting him throughout his crisis and recovery.