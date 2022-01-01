Julianne Moore appointed jury president of 2022 Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore will preside over the jury of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.



The Oscar-winning actress will watch all the films screening as part of the main competition and decide which title should win the Golden Lion for Best Film, as well as directing, screenplay and acting awards.



She will head up a seven-member jury panel which also includes Happening director Audrey Diwan, whose film won the Golden Lion last year. They will be joined by Iranian actor Leila Hatami, Italian director Leonardo di Costanzo, Argentine filmmaker Mariano Cohn, British-Japanese author/screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro, and Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen.



According to Screen Daily, the Still Alice star is the ninth woman to serve as the international jury president in the festival's history and the fourth in the past six years, following on from Annette Bening, Lucrecia Martel, and Cate Blanchett.



Moore has a history with the Venice Film Festival too - she and her co-stars won the Volpi Cup for best ensemble in 1993 for Robert Altman's Short Cuts and then she won the Volpi Cup for best actress for Todd Haynes' Far From Heaven in 2002. She last attended the festival in 2017 to support George Clooney's Suburbicon.



The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will take place between 31 August and 10 September.



The line-up of films will be unveiled on 26 July.