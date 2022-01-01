Chris Evans 'laser-focused' on finding a partner

Chris Evans is "laser-focused" on finding romance.

In an interview for Shondaland to promote his new movie The Gray Man, the Captain America actor was asked what he is concentrating on in his personal life.

"The answer would be that maybe (I'm) laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he replied.

Previously, Chris dated Jessica Biel from 2001 until 2006, Minka Kelly between 2007 and 2014, and Jenny Slate for two years until they split in 2018.

And it seems the 41-year-old is keen to get back into a serious relationship.

"I mean, look - I love what I do. It's great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of - even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," the star mused. "Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it's that."

Action-thriller The Gray Man, also starring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, is now showing in U.S. cinemas and will have a digital release via Netflix on 22 July.