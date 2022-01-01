Lea Michele recovering from surgery

Lea Michele has posted a sweet message about her baby son after undergoing surgery.

The former Glee actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a cute photo of her sitting in bed alongside her little boy, Ever.

Lea shares the 22-month-old with her husband Zandy Reich.

"Got a special delivery in bed on Monday after recovering from surgery (more on that later)," she wrote in the caption. "Just so unbelievably grateful to be this little mans (sic) mama."

Lea has not yet revealed why she needed surgery.

Last week, the 35-year-old confirmed she would be replacing Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Describing the news as a "dream come true", she will begin playing Fanny Brice in the stage musical from 6 September.