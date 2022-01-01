Jennifer Lopez shares details of her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez excitedly detailed her surprise nuptials to Ben Affleck to fans via her newsletter.

Jennifer, 52, and 49-year-old Ben shocked everyone when they rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly 17 years after they ended their first engagement and only weeks after the singer had split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

But the romance has gone from strength to strength, and on Saturday the pair wed in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony.

Tying the knot at Sin City’s famous Little White Wedding Chapel, Jennifer dished up details about the special day, including photos, in her On The JLo newsletter and signed it “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she began.

"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world... all of us wanting the same thing - for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Staff at the chapel "graciously" stayed open late for Ben and Jennifer, known since the early noughties as 'Bennifer', with the newlyweds deciding against having an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding.

However they did pose for photos in a pink Cadillac.

Jennifer continued: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."

It marks Jennifer's fourth wedding and Ben's second marriage.

Ending her note, the superstar told readers how full of love her life now is.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she gushed.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."