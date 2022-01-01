Alice Evans shares alleged texts between Ioan Gruffudd and daughter amid custody battle

Alice Evans has seemingly shared screengrabs of texts between her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd and their eldest daughter to dispute the claims he made in a recent custody filing.

Last week, the Welsh actor filed court documents in Los Angeles asking for joint custody of his and Alice's daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, following their separation in early 2021. The actress responded to the news on social media by calling it a "witch-hunt".

Over the weekend, she received a copy of Ioan's petition and filmed herself crying as she flicked through it, calling the allegations "lie after lie after lie". On Sunday, she decided to combat his claims that she was a negligent mother and he was the "major caregiver" by sharing alleged texts between Ioan and Ella.

"Anybody see a slight difference in the way my husband is presenting his relationships with his kids and the reality? This is just ONE text. You still all believe him?" the 102 Dalmatians actress wrote beside a screengrab of the alleged text.

In the text, Ioan allegedly explains to Ella why he won't take her to a concert, writing, "The last time you and I spoke you threatened me with calling child protective services. You then hacked my Instagram and posted disgusting comments that made the newspapers.

"A lot needs to happen before something like this can become possible. I am in therapy, you will need to go back into therapy as well. Until then, we cannot move forward like nothing happened as your actions have been far too serious."

In another exchange, the Fantastic Four actor allegedly tells Ella they can't go to Universal Studios because he needs to stay safe for his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS).

"What happens whenever my eldest asks to see her Dad," Alice wrote beside the screengrab. "Some bulls**t reason that he can’t."

Ioan has yet to respond to her latest comments.