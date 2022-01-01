M Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin is adapted from The Cabin at the End of the World

The iconic filmmaker - known for his work on the likes of 'Signs', 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Glass' - is at the helm of the home invasion thriller, and author Paul Tremblay has finally revealed his book as the source material.

Speaking to CNBC, he said: "I honestly spent a chunk of my 2022 spring quelling internet rumors and putting out Twitter fires connecting the book and movie.

"It reached a point in early June where that became impossible, however, with all the information out there, including the IMDb page.

"I have been doing my part to be respectful of movie marketing desires and certainly wouldn’t dream of spoiling anything.

"Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film."

Shyamalan first signed the option with FilmNation for the movie back in 2017 with a director attached to the project, but things "didn't work out".

Tremblay added: "When it didn’t work out with the first director, Night was still interested in producing, which then became him wanting to rewrite the script and direct as well.”

The movie - set to star Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Rupert Grint - is said to have a 1990s thriller feel to it.

The author explained: "The Cabin at the End of the World is itself a reaction to the home invasion film subgenre.

"Most of me is excited and intrigued at the prospect of seeing my story reimagined or refracted on screen.

"But I’d be lying if I said I was egoless about the whole experience. This novel means a great deal to me."