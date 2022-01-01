Anya Taylor-Joy secretly marries boyfriend Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly tied the knot with her partner Malcolm McRae.



The Queen's Gambit star has been surrounded by engagement speculation for several weeks as she has been spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger while out and about in Australia, where she is filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.



However, on Monday, editors at Page Six reported that Anya and Malcolm aren't simply engaged - they're married.



The 26-year-old actress and 27-year-old musician reportedly tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in the U.S. before they flew to Australia.



Sources told the publication that the rumoured newlyweds will host a bigger wedding ceremony when they return to America after Furiosa has wrapped.



It is believed The Northman actress has been dating the More* bandmate for the past year. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March, the same month she discussed him in British Vogue magazine.



"I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," she said. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."



In May, Anya revealed on Instagram that they had brought a cat together and named it Kitsune.



She has yet to comment on the marriage report.