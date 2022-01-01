Chrissy Teigen celebrates one year of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen has marked one year of sobriety by sharing a candid post on social media.

Last year, the TV personality announced that she was cutting out alcohol as she was having issues sleeping and no longer wanted to "embarrass" herself.

On Monday, Chrissy revealed that she had achieved her goal of not drinking for 12 months.

"Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she wrote alongside a video of herself spending time with her husband John Legend and their children Luna, six, and Miles, four. "I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow, I feel really good."

Chrissy went on to describe how she becomes "frustrated" when she thinks of the memories she missed out on because she had been drinking.

"Like when I drank Cafe Patrón (tequila) and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look...gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family," the 36-year-old continued.

To conclude, Chrissy shared that she remains unsure whether she will remain sober for the rest of her life.

"While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best," she added. "I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze."