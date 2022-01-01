Christine Baranski addresses viral Elon Musk photo at 2022 Met Gala

Christine Baranski has explained why she was snapped giving Elon Musk a deadly stare at the Met Gala earlier this year.

The Good Fight actress went viral in May after she was candidly photographed shooting daggers at the tech billionaire. Baranski was delighted when her daughter presented her with a framed print of the image days later.

Addressing the viral photo, the Mamma Mia! star admitted she was "dissing" Musk in the queue to dinner and must have been snapped as she looked back in his direction.

"The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, 'Oh my God, it's Elon Musk.' I basically said (to my friend), 'I don't know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?' I'm an environmentalist. I must have at some point turned back and looked, but I did not pose for that picture."

She added that she worked a criticism of the tech mogul into the series finale of The Good Fight, which returns in September.

"We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight," she shared. "And I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I've added a few lines (to the script), and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode."