Lisa Kudrow annoyed by son's reaction to Friends

Lisa Kudrow was bemused by her son’s reaction to her performance on Friends.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the star recalled how her son Julian, 24, responded to seeing her as Phoebe Buffay when he first watched the ‘90s sitcom.

“He was impressed. He goes, ‘It’s actually really funny,’” she remembered, before discussing how annoyed she was when Julian gushed over the male members of the cast – Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

“He said, ‘It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are SO funny.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I mean, you’re funny, too.’ And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, ‘F**k you!’”

Lisa insisted she kept her emotions in check at the time, but is fine with telling the story now.

“I mean, listen, it’s not required that you’re a fan. You don’t have to like what I do,” the 58-year-old laughed. “But don’t be so demeaning! Wow!”

Lisa shares Julian with her husband, Michel Stern. Her pregnancy was written into the fourth season of the sitcom in 1997, with Phoebe having triplets as a surrogate mother for her younger half-brother Frank, played Giovanni Ribisi.