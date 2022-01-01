Alicia Silverstone still co-sleeps with 11-year-old son

Alicia Silverstone is "following nature" and co-sleeps with her 11-year-old son Bear.

During an interview on The Ellen Fisher Podcast, the Clueless actress revealed that her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, still sleeps in her bed.

"Bear and I still sleep together. If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals... if you put your baby over there," she said, before gesturing into the distance and adding: "Your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Elsewhere in the chat, Alicia described motherhood as the "most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world" and "so divine".

She also noted that she had wanted to have more children but the timing wasn't right.

"I wanted to have more (kids), but then my relationship got messed up, and then it wasn't a great time to bring one in," the 45-year-old shared. "I didn't want to have one right away because I was so in love with my Bear.

"I wanted to squeeze every little moment out of him, so it wasn't until he was like three that I was ready to make another baby and then I didn't have a partner, so that's why I don't have four babies."

Alicia and Christopher were married between 2005 and 2018.