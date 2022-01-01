Chris Pine hints at Dungeons and Dragons plot

Chris Pine has suggested that 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' is inspired by a range of films and TV shows.



The 41-year-old actor will play Elgin in the new fantasy movie – based on the role-playing game of the same name – and explained that it has taken inspiration from a variety of projects.



Chris told Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con: "I think it's 'Game of Thrones' meets 'Princess Bride', with a little bit of 'Spinal Tap'.



The 'Wonder Woman' star believes that the fantasy film will provide some much-needed escapism for audiences.



He said: "I'm just excited to (be at) Comic-Con – we haven't had this in a couple years in the COVID of it all. It's nice to come back and see the fans, and we're pumped about the movie.



"Obviously, we live in a strange time right now, and this film is all about fun and good times and becoming heroes when you don't think you can become a hero. It has a really buoyant, joyful, fun energy to it, and it's not a bad thing in today's world to share that kind of joy."



The 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie is being directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and star Michelle Rodriguez says the filmmakers "really care" about portraying the game on the big screen in an accurate manner.



She said: "They really care about that world, and they really care about portraying that world as accurately as possible.



"As far as someone who respects people who respect the game, understand where it comes from and really want to do it justice, you couldn't have chosen two better directors than John and John."