Kourtney Kardashian denies son Mason is spreading rumours about family on social media

Kourtney Kardashian has insisted that an imposter is posing as her 12-year-old son Mason Disick on social media and spreading rumours about their family.



The reality TV star posted a message on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday in which she declared that her son doesn't have social media and that the imposter posing as Mason should not be used as a reliable source of news.



"Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday," the 43-year-old began. "After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.



"To any and all 'news' outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you."



Kourtney concluded her message by calling out the imposter, writing, "And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."



The person pretending to be Mason recently claimed on social media that Kourtney's half-sister Kylie Jenner was engaged.



Mason, who Kourtney shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick, used to have his own Instagram account but Kourtney deleted it in 2020 after he hosted a Q&A about his family on Instagram Live and revealed that Kylie wasn't back together with her former boyfriend Travis Scott.



Kylie and Travis have since reconciled and welcomed their second child together.