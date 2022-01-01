Spielberg's The Fabelmans to premiere at TIFF

Steven Spielberg’s 'The Fabelmans' will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

This will be the veteran director's first-ever appearance at the Canadian film festival as he brings the semi-autobiographical movie to TIFF, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After premiering at TIFF, the movie will receive a theatrical release in November.

Plot details remain under wraps but the movie is a semi-autobiographical project which draws from Spielberg's time growing up in Arizona.

It stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle.

LaBelle plays the aspiring filmmaker Sonny – a character inspired by the 'Jaws' director – with Williams and Dano taking on parts inspired by Spielberg's parents. Rogen's role is also said to be influenced by Spielberg's uncle.

The deeply personal nature of the project means that Spielberg has co-written the script with his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. It marks the director's first screenplay credit since the 2001 movie 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence'.

Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman have also been cast in the film.

Spielberg has often discussed how his upbringing in Arizona served as inspiration for many of his projects – from stories to characters.